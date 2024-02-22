IIT Hyderabad and JICA unite to nourish Design Innovation JICA Chair Lecture Series concludes successfully

Hyderabad: The collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) reached new heights as the JICA Chair Lecture Series concluded successfully. The event brought together 200 young design enthusiasts, setting the stage for future collaborations and educational initiatives. The event was also energized with the 2nd edition of “Ayaam” - Annual Fest of the Department of Design, IITH.

The JICA Chair Lecture Series featured distinguished speakers, each respected in their field, who shared insights into the world of design and innovation. Dr Hidetoshi Ohno, Professor Emeritus of the University of Tokyo and Principal at APL Design Workshop showcased his award-winning career, including notable projects like the University of Tokyo's Institute of Physics and Mathematics and the Sports & Cultural Complex at IITH. Dr Yozo Fujino, President of Josai University and Professor Emeritus, highlighted his expertise in bridge dynamics, control, and monitoring, drawing on lessons learned from 50 years of bridge research, including the iconic Akashi Kaikyō Bridge. Dr Yoshiyuki Kawazoe, Associate Professor at the University of Tokyo, shared his architectural works and design philosophy, emphasizing the importance of spaces like the "Hotel" and "General Library Annex at the University of Tokyo" in fostering creativity and community gathering and the idea behind the Design of Knowledge Centre at IITH.

Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "The second annual JICA Chair Lecture Series underscores the significance of the IITH-Japan relationship in fostering innovation and knowledge exchange in the field of design for both the Nations. I hope that this lecture series continues to build strong relation between IITH & JICA and also India and Japan."

Mr. Saito, Chief of JICA, India, also emphasized the importance of such collaborations, saying, "JICA is proud to support initiatives that promote Japan – India knowledge-sharing and cultural exchange. Our partnership with IITH is a testament to the strong bond between Japan and India in nurturing design excellence."

The event, held at the Auditorium, Convention Centre, IITH, witnessed an enthusiastic audience. The success of these engaging lectures and Ayaam has set a positive tone for future collaborations between IITH and JICA, further enhancing the academic and cultural ties between the two Nations - India and Japan.



