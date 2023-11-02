Live
- First genetically engineered mice fight Covid, like young & healthy humans
- Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Wangchuk to begin week-long visit to India tomorrow
- Accor, a Global Hospitality Leader, Announces the Launch of its 24th Novotel Property in India
- Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor to benefit Manesar industrial area
- K’taka Police to soon submit charge sheet in BJP MLA ticket scam case
- Cong MLA assures of combing operation to trap prowling tiger in K'taka dist
- Indifference brews up in TTDP, case filed against Kasani
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons In Money Laundering Case Amid Political Controversy
- BRS using Kaleswaram project as an ATM: Rahul Gandhi
- Upset woman hangs herself in Hyderabad
Just In
IIT-K announces Masters in Renewable Energy and e-Mobility
Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has introduced an innovative eMasters degree programme in Renewable Energy and e-Mobility....
Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has introduced an innovative eMasters degree programme in Renewable Energy and e-Mobility. This programme, designed by experts from the Department of Sustainable Energy Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Materials Science & Engineering, and Electrical Engineering, is aimed at cultivating a proficient and highly skilled workforce committed to environmental responsibility.
Unlike traditional master’s programmes, this executive-friendly eMasters degree programme does not mandate a GATE score for admission. It allows professionals to continue their careers without interruption and offers the flexibility to complete the programme within 1-3 years.
The e-Masters programme in Renewable Energy and e-Mobility is strategically aligned with the global transition away from fossil fuels. Its primary goals include reducing carbon emissions and addressing climate change issues. This program sets the stage for a transformative journey towards innovative and eco-friendly solutions.
Participants in this programme will be exposed to various technological aspects of the transition, encompassing the generation of renewable energy from sources such as photovoltaics, wind, batteries, hydrogen, and the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) sector.
The convergence of renewable energy and e-mobility fosters innovation reduces reliance on non-renewable resources, and contributes to a greener and more sustainable world, addressing both environmental and economic imperatives.