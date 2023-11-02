IIT-K announces Masters in Renewable Energy and e-Mobility

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has introduced an innovative eMasters degree programme in Renewable Energy and e-Mobility. This programme, designed by experts from the Department of Sustainable Energy Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Materials Science & Engineering, and Electrical Engineering, is aimed at cultivating a proficient and highly skilled workforce committed to environmental responsibility.

Unlike traditional master’s programmes, this executive-friendly eMasters degree programme does not mandate a GATE score for admission. It allows professionals to continue their careers without interruption and offers the flexibility to complete the programme within 1-3 years.

The e-Masters programme in Renewable Energy and e-Mobility is strategically aligned with the global transition away from fossil fuels. Its primary goals include reducing carbon emissions and addressing climate change issues. This program sets the stage for a transformative journey towards innovative and eco-friendly solutions.

Participants in this programme will be exposed to various technological aspects of the transition, encompassing the generation of renewable energy from sources such as photovoltaics, wind, batteries, hydrogen, and the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) sector.

The convergence of renewable energy and e-mobility fosters innovation reduces reliance on non-renewable resources, and contributes to a greener and more sustainable world, addressing both environmental and economic imperatives.