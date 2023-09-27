Live
Just In
IIT-K develops device to monitor lung health
The Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IITK) has developed an affordable, unobstructive and compact technology that can monitor lung health of patients continuously.
The technology has been developed by a group of inventors from IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Kharagpur, and the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Naya Raipur and is financially supported by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
The technology is already patented. The system includes an acoustic mask with highly sensitive sound sensors and an intelligent corded device to sense the inaudible breathing sounds from the user’s mouth and nose.
The corded device consists of a wi-fi module for sharing the lung health status with healthcare providers. The device is equipped with a highly durable battery that provides seamless and continuous monitoring and a local storage unit that stores the processed audio data for long-term inferences and a processing unit that has inbuilt memory and microprocessor.
Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur on Tuesday, entered into an agreement with a US-based mobile and video technology research and development company, InterDigital Inc, to develop 6G enabling technologies that impact future wireless standards.
InterDigital (a Nasdaq listed firm), will sponsor research and innovation at IIT-K in advancing extreme (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) systems to achieve higher spectrum efficiency and larger network coverage required for 6G network deployments.