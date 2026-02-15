IIT Roorkee begins drafting comprehensive mental health policy

In a major step towards strengthening student well-being in higher education, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) on Sunday announced it has started drafting a comprehensive mental health policy for its campus community.

The initiative is being seen as a landmark move that could set a model for other IITs across the country.

The first draft of the policy has been prepared by the institute’s Wellness Centre, which serves as a mental health care facility for students, faculty and staff.

The draft was developed with inputs from the Dean of Student Welfare, Associate Dean of Student Wellness, clinical psychologists at IIT Roorkee, external advisors and faculty members, ensuring that the framework reflects both professional expertise and institutional experience.

The initiative was further strengthened through “SAHYOG 2.0”, a focused inter-IIT discussion aimed at sharing ideas and learning from the experiences of other IITs.

The goal of the dialogue was to understand the policies, protocols and governance systems already in place at different IITs and to incorporate best practices into a comprehensive and inclusive mental health policy for the entire IIT community.

SAHYOG 2.0 builds on the success of SAHYOG 1.0, which was held in 2024. The latest edition also aligns with recent directives of the Supreme Court of India and the University Grants Commission (UGC), both of which have stressed the importance of mental health governance in higher education institutions.

The discussions during SAHYOG 2.0 covered a wide range of issues, including how institutions can frame and implement mental health policies, the need for preventive and responsive support systems, and the role of Wellness Centres, counselling cells and student welfare bodies.

Participants also discussed how to standardise mental health policies across IITs and create clear standard operating procedures for handling crisis situations.

The event brought together delegates from all IITs, including Deans, faculty members and mental health professionals.

Renowned external advisors from institutions such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences Rishikesh, Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, King George's Medical University, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Institute of Psychiatry Kolkata, O P Jindal Global University, Mariwala Health Initiative, University of Delhi and Uttarakhand Police Special Investigation Force also took part.

A Supreme Court advocate and an anthropologist were among the distinguished officials present.

Speaking about the effort, IIT Roorkee Director Prof K.K. Pant said that mental health and well-being have become critical pillars of excellence in higher education.

He said initiatives like SAHYOG 2.0 show a shared recognition of this responsibility among institutions.