IITH organises Swachhata Run campaign

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad (IITH) participated in the "Swachhata Hi Seva" campaign as part of the nationwide cleanliness drive, exemplifying its commitment to not only enhancing the campus but also the surrounding communities. The event, titled "EK Tareek, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath" seen enthusiastic involvement from IITH's National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, faculty, staff, and students, alongside the local residents of Chimnapur village and the esteemed Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Sangareddy, Chandrashekar Badugu, IAS. This dedicated cleaning drive was carried out at the picturesque Cheruvu near & inside the Chimnapur village, Kandi, Sangareddy, with the goal of promoting cleanliness and hygiene in the region. In addition to the village cleanup, IITH organized a parallel initiative at the Faculty & Staff Tower, demonstrating its holistic approach to fostering cleanliness and sanitation.



Prof BS Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, said, "At IIT Hyderabad, we believe in the holistic development of our campus and its surroundings. Our participation in the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign is a testament to our commitment to a cleaner, greener, and healthier environment. We are proud to work alongside our local communities, showcasing that together, we can make a significant impact."

Dr Prakhar Gupta, Faculty-in-Charge (Student Activities) & Nodal Officer for Swachhata Hi Seva scheme at IITH, said, "Our involvement in the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign reflects IITH's unwavering dedication to fostering a cleaner and more sustainable environment. By actively participating in initiatives like this, we aim to instill a sense of responsibility for cleanliness and hygiene not only within our campus but also in the communities we serve."