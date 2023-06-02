IITR develops device to reduce air pollution 

Lucknow: The CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) is working on a hi-tech device to help reduce the concentration of ambient air pollution, more effectively than anti-smog guns and smog towers that are currently used.

What makes the device unique is that it will not only clean air by reducing PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations but will also reduce gaseous pollutants from the air, a feature that is unavailable in the present ambient air pollution reduction devices.

The institute has already made the design and technology of the device with the help of a grant of Rs 34.79 lakh given by the DST-Science and Research Engineering Board (SERB) for the project.

The technology has now been given to an external agency to fabricate the device.

Dr B. Sreekanth, the brain behind the design and development of this device, scientist and assistant professor of environmental monitoring division, CSIR-IITR, who is the project investigator, said, "A few recent ambient air purification devices like WAYU of CSIR-NEERI and Smog-Tower of IIT Bombay are facing challenges at the field evaluation stage due to their huge size, power requirements and maintenance. However, there is a demand for competent and upgraded device-technology solutions for improved air quality. Hence CSIR-IITR is making a new one."