Indian Navy Agniveer SSR & MR Stage 1 Result 2025 Released Soon

The Indian Navy will soon show the results for the Agniveer SSR and MR first exams of 2025. Candidates who took the test can see their results on the website agniveernavy.cdac.in. To see results, they need to log in with their email and password. The results will say if they passed and show their test scores. Those who pass will go to the next stage. This stage has a fitness test, a health check, and a written test (for MR only).

To get the result, go to the website, click “Candidate Login,” enter your email and password, open the “Application Dashboard,” and check the result. Save the result for later. All new messages and letters will come only through the website. No paper letters will be sent. Candidates should check the website often for new updates like cut-off marks.

The result will have the candidate’s name, ID number, marks for each section, total marks, pass or fail, and cut-off by state. Those who pass should get ready for the next tests.