India's global educational leadership: G20 summit & evolution of learning

The landscape of education is undergoing significant transformations, propelled by technological advancements and international collaborations among nations. The recently concluded G20 summit marks a pivotal moment in these global efforts, with a focus not only on economic stability but also on education. As India has assumed the G20 presidency this year, the emphasis is on bridging gaps in quality education and skill development, fostering cooperation with universities globally, and advancing technology-enabled learning.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) actively participated in global education initiatives, particularly through the G20. Under India's G20 presidency, the guiding principle is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future through Education," highlighting the importance of solidarity and partnerships in addressing global challenges.

The G20 Education Working Group, led by India, centers its efforts on foundational literacy, digital technology, connections between education and the future of work, collaboration in higher education and research, and development and innovation across borders. The latest report introduces the "5 C's framework" for inclusive tech-enabled learning, emphasizing coordination, content, connectivity, capacity, and cost. The framework is underpinned by the imperative need for accurate and timely data across these dimensions.

Mahatma Gandhi expressed the concept of education as the comprehensive development of a child or an individual, emphasizing the nurturing of their physical, mental, and spiritual dimensions. He conveyed that literacy, on its own, does not represent the ultimate aim of education; it is not even the starting point. Rather, literacy serves as one of the tools enabling individuals to achieve a genuine and complete education.

In the context of India's educational transformation, initiatives like the National Education Policy 2020 and the welcoming of foreign universities demonstrated a commitment to embracing opportunities. India has showcased its leadership in educational technology and highlighted achievements under the NEP 2020 during the G20 Summit.

India's dedication to technology-driven education was evident through the G20-Digital Innovation Alliance (DIA), fostering collaboration between startups, investors, mentors, and institutions. Regulatory authorities like AICTE and UGC played a crucial role in driving synergy between technology and education for developmental purposes.

India's leadership in the G20 goes beyond being a significant achievement in the realm of education; it also established the country as a proponent for both developing and underdeveloped nations. On February this year Speaking at a post-Budget webinar on 'Harnessing Youth Power - Skilling and Education, hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of being "industry-oriented" to meet the rising demand for a skilled workforce, especially with India emerging as a global manufacturing hub. He expressed the need for a practical and industry-focused educational approach, commending the Budget for laying the groundwork for such reforms. Modi emphasized the shift from the rigidity of the past in the education sector, noting efforts to reorient education and skill development based on the aptitude of the youth and the evolving demands of the times.

The G20 Summit served as a platform to influence global agendas, including Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In a move to sustain the ongoing momentum for global improvement, Prime Minister Modi gracefully handed over the G20 presidential responsibilities to Brazilian President Lula. With sincere appreciation, he conveyed confidence in India's successor, trusting them to further the causes of "Global Unity" and "Prosperity" while catalyzing significant advancements in education. The transition of G20 presidential responsibilities to Brazil reflects India's confidence in the continuation of progress and development, particularly in the realm of education.

The G20 summit stands as a significant global gathering, bringing together leaders from the world's largest economies to deliberate on crucial global issues. Although the G20 primarily focuses on economic cooperation and global financial stability, its influence extends beyond monetary considerations. In recent years, the G20 has gained recognition for its potential to shape social and environmental matters, including the field of education. Analyzing the connection between the G20 and education provides valuable insights into how international events impact educational policies, contributing to the evolution of India's education system.

The G20 holds immense importance in shaping global economic policies, and decisions made at the summit profoundly affect nations worldwide. In the context of education, the economic policies discussed and implemented can have direct and indirect repercussions for member countries, including India. Trade agreements, for instance, may lead to shifts in funding priorities, potentially affecting the funding of the education sector. Discussions on economic growth and job creation can influence the required type of education and training, prompting adjustments in educational curriculums and programs.

It is crucial for policymakers and education stakeholders to closely monitor the economic policies discussed at the G20, as they have the potential to mold the future of India's education system. Investments in infrastructure and technology, pivotal in shaping India's education system, are often influenced by decisions made at the G20 summit.Moreover, the G20 has advocated for the adoption of policies and regulations that foster equal access to education, regardless of gender, socio-economic background, or geographic location. Consequently, this advocacy has prompted the development of inclusive policies in India, specifically designed to narrow the education gap and offer opportunities for marginalized communities and underprivileged students.

Predicting the future with certainty is challenging, and the trajectory of a nation's leadership in the field of education depends on various factors, including policy decisions, investments, societal changes, and global dynamics. However, India has been making significant strides in the education sector, implementing reforms, and leveraging technology to enhance learning. The National Education Policy 2020, with its focus on holistic development, flexibility, and digital education, reflects India's commitment to transforming its education system.

Several initiatives, such as the promotion of digital literacy, partnerships with international universities, and efforts to bridge the gap between education and employment through skill development, showcase India's dedication to innovation and progress in education.

While challenges remain, such as addressing disparities in access to quality education and ensuring inclusivity, India's aspirations to become a global leader in education are evident. Continued efforts, effective implementation of policies, and adapting to evolving educational needs will play crucial roles in determining India's standing in the global education landscape in the coming years. It's essential to monitor ongoing developments, collaborations, and outcomes of educational reforms to better assess India's trajectory toward becoming a global leader in the field of education.

Few suggestions to potentially strengthen India’s position as a global leader in the field of education:

1. Ensuring effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, addressing the key pillars of flexibility, inclusivity, research, and technology integration.

2. Continue to invest in educational infrastructure, including digital resources especially to the libraries, to support a technologically advanced and inclusive learning environment.

3. Further emphasizing skill development initiatives to align education with the evolving needs of the job market, fostering a more employable and adaptable workforce.

4. Fostering more collaborations and partnerships with reputed international universities and educational institutions to facilitate knowledge exchange, joint research projects, and faculty/student exchange programs.

5. Continuing efforts to bridge the education gap by ensuring equal access to quality education for all, irrespective of socio-economic background, gender, or geographic location.

6. Prioritizing digital literacy programs to equip students and educators with the necessary skills for a technology-driven future.

7. Encouraging and invest in research and innovation within the education sector to stay at the forefront of advancements and contribute to global knowledge.

8. Regularly assessing the impact of educational reforms, making data-driven decisions to refine and improve policies as needed.

9. Exploring opportunities for public-private partnerships to leverage resources and expertise from both sectors for the betterment of education.

10. Investing in continuous professional development for educators, ensuring they are equipped with the latest pedagogical methods and technologies which mean not only the refresher courses on their subject areas but also, they must acquaint with the corporate benchmarks/standards.

11. Implementing robust quality assurance mechanisms to maintain and enhance the standard of education provided across institutions.

12. Fostering greater engagement with local communities to address specific educational needs and challenges at the grassroots level.

By addressing these areas, India can potentially enhance its global leadership in education, ensuring that its education system is not only competitive but also inclusive and responsive to the needs of a rapidly changing world.

(The author is Head-Knowledge Resource Centre, Head-Institutional Partnership and Corporate Communication Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, IMT Manesar, Gurugram)