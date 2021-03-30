INTER EXAMS : At-home assignment format for two papers

Nampally: Telangana Intermediate Board on Tuesday stated that the examinations for Ethics and Human Values and Environmental Education would be held as an "assignment work from home". This decision was taken in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the press release, students can write allotted questions as an assignment and submit to the Principal of concerned Junior College Physically, or Registered post through mail in pdf format to their respective colleges.

The dates allotted to students to submit the assignment work are from April 1 to April 20.

The first year students who are appearing for these exams can visit the website of TSBIE- tsbie.cgg.gov.in to download theirhall ticket. The board instructed the students to mention their hall ticket number on the assignment work.

Students of second year intermediate who have not yet qualified for these examinations can also submit 'Assignment Work' with their first-year hall ticket number.

Also, the old (private) students can write these exams with their previous second year hall-ticket number.