Inter results tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results for March 2024 (for both general and vocational streams) on Wednesday.
The results will be released by Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary of Education, and Shruthi Ojha, Secretary of TSBIE, at 11 am. A total of 9,80,978 students, including 4,78,718 first-year and 5,02,260 second-year students, appeared for the exams held in March-April. According to TSBIE officials, after the declaration of results, the marks secured by the candidates will also be available for the convenience of students and parents at https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in and http://results.cgg.gov.in.
