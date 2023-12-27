International Conference on Sustainable Development Goals at UoH

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad, (UoH) is organizing an International Conference on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) from 18 to 20 January 2024. The Conference is titled “Knowledge for Sustainable Development: Dialogues Across Disciplines to Implement Sustainable Development.”

In 2015, the United Nations set out a visionary roadmap for our planet. With 17 ambitious Sustainable Development Goals to be achieved by 2030, the UN called upon all nations to contribute. India, embracing a future where economic growth and environmental responsibility go hand-in-hand, actively adopted these goals.

As we are at the halfway mark toward achieving the SDGs, complex challenges remain, demanding innovative solutions. The interconnected nature of the SDGs, however, poses a theoretical hurdle. And it is important for cross-talk across all disciplines to understand and progress towards the SDGs. Universities are the engines of knowledge creation and dissemination. It is within their walls that ideas flourish and collaborations spark. It is this very spirit of intellectual exchange that fuels the UoH community's dedication to the SDGs.

At the conference, all seventeen SDGs will be discussed under three broad themes: 1) Sustainable Economy towards No Poverty, Clean Energy, and Clean Water, 2) Good Health and Well-being, Climate Change and Biodiversity and 3) Social Inclusivity, Education and Innovation.

The Conference is an attempt to bring together wide-ranging experiences from India and abroad and, through the ensuing deliberations and dialogues, come up with some inter-disciplinary sustainable strategies and solutions for the implementation of SDGs. Through dialogues, a corpus of knowledge is anticipated, which transcends disciplinary moorings of sustainable development strategies. The Conference speakers are likely to reflect on the progress made so far and provide direction for the way forward.