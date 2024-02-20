International Symposium 'Architecture for All: Call of the Future' to be Held at Anant, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: The School of Architecture at Anant National University, Ahmedabad, announced its upcoming three-day International Symposium on 'Architecture for All: Call of the Future,' scheduled to take place from February 23rd to 25th 2024. This symposium aims to explore the evolving landscape of architecture and its implications for the future.



Architecture, spanning centuries, has shaped civilisations and impacted life beyond the built realm. It is intertwined with politics, economics, societal identity and sustainability. The current scenarios, however, raise questions about the future of architecture. Will it be predictable or arbitrary, dominated by artificial intelligence, or contextually conscious? The symposium explores these queries, emphasising interdisciplinary influences and practices.

The symposium will feature academic discussions on themes such as context, identity, inclusion, technology, well-being, politics, society, climate, and ecology, offering a comprehensive perspective on the built environment.

Distinguished speakers from around the world will provide insights and inspiration throughout the symposium. The line-up includes Madhura Prematilleke of Team Architrave, Colombo, Sri Lanka, Marina Tabassum from Marina Tabassum Architects, Dhaka & Peter Rich of Peter Rich Architects, Johannesburg, South Africa.