International Teachers' Olympiad 2023 announces Top 100 teachers globally

The International Teachers' Olympiad 2023, organised by Suraasa (a global teacher upskilling platform), announced the Top 100 Teachers globally.

Cash Prizes worth ₹10 Lakhs will be awarded to the top 100 teachers, along with a Certificate and Badge of Excellence. These teachers come from Canada, Greece, India, Lebanon, Nigeria, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. They will also get an opportunity to participate in the ‘Teacher Impact Awards‘, a global teacher recognition initiative to encourage top teachers to share their impact stories with the world and receive cash rewards worth ₹10 Lakhs.

Moreover, the Top 800 teachers from ITO 2023 are also set to benefit. They will be granted a ₹1 Lakh scholarship for admission into the online Master's in Education degree offered by the International Teachers' University.

Ms. Sulagna Das, High School Facilitator of English, Sancta Maria International School India and one of the Top 100, shares, “I am thrilled to proceed to the next level of growth in my teaching career. Thank you Suraasa for providing me with this amazing learning opportunity. It’s wonderful to get celebrated for our teaching skills.”

Rishabh Khanna, Founder and CEO, Suraasa, shares: “The success of the Olympiad highlights how the teaching profession is continually evolving and embracing teacher development and recognition. My heartfelt congratulations go out to all the participants who have taken a step towards enhancing their careers. You are all true champions in our eyes.”

In addition to the individual rewards for teachers, participating schools will receive a separate report detailing their teachers' combined teaching competencies. This report will outline the professional development areas in which each school should focus, enhancing the collective teaching quality within their educational institutions.

In 2022, the initiative witnessed registrations from over 68,000+ teachers from 5500+ schools across 30+ countries. In this year, about 100,000 Million from 8,000 schools across 90 countries had registered for the Olympiad, showcasing the growing enthusiasm for educational excellence on a global scale.