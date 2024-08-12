Investiture ceremony, felicitation of school toppers held

Hyderabad: Nasr School celebrated a day of pride and tradition as it hosted the Investiture Ceremony for the academic year 2023-24, alongside the Felicitation of School Toppers from the ICSE and ISC Boards.

The ceremony began with a solemn prayer, setting a reflective tone for the proceedings.

A warm welcome speech from the School Captain followed, inspiring the gathering with words of encouragement and leadership.

The Investiture Ceremony unfolded with a majestic march past, highlighting the discipline and dedication of the newly appointed Prefects, NCC Corporals, and Lance Corporals. The flag hoisting, a powerful symbol of pride and responsibility, added to the significance of the occasion.

Principal Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed then addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of leadership, responsibility, and the values that Nasr School upholds.

Chief Guest Chandrashekhar Reddy, IPS, currently serving as the IGP of North Telangana, delivered an inspiring speech, urging the young leaders to uphold integrity and service in all their endeavors.

The ceremony transitioned to the Felicitation of School Toppers, where academic excellence was celebrated with the awarding of Gold Medals. The pride and joy on the faces of the awardees mirrored the applause and appreciation from the audience.

Adding a cultural flair to the event, a dance performance and a special choir presentation captivated the audience, showcasing the diverse talents of Nasr School students.

The event concluded with a soulful rendition of “Abide with Me,” followed by a heartfelt vote of thanks, bringing the ceremony to a close on a note of gratitude and reflection.

The Investiture Ceremony and Felicitation of School Toppers at Nasr School was a resounding success, leaving everyone with a renewed sense of purpose and pride in the achievements of the school community.