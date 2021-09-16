  • Menu
IPE advanced supplementary examinations begin

As many as 3,69,150 candidates appeared in the Intermediate advanced supplementary September-2021 on Thursday.

The second language paper-1 examination was conducted at 1,452 examinations centres across the State for first year students.

A total 5,15,984 candidates had applied for the IPE advanced supplementary examination out of which 1,46,834 candidates did not appear. The examination was peacefully conducted.

The BIE secretary V Rama Krishna supervised the examination from Vijayawada. They have followed the Covid-19 protocol and conducted the examination.

