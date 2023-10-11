iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad selects 75 innovators

Hyderabad: iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad (IITH) and Greenko Group have collaborated and launched the Bold and Unique Ideas Lead Development (BUILD) Program. BUILD is a distinct initiative that aims to scout and support 75 student innovators and offer financial assistance as well as other necessary support for their creative and innovative ideas.

For the execution of the program, iTIC partnered with 13 Incubators and Institutions spread across the country. The call for application was made open in June 2023 for students to apply. A nationwide outreach was done, which consisted of reaching out to more than 1,000 educational institutions. The program received 600+ applications from 120+ institutes across the country. With an overwhelming response of 600+ applications, the team conducted comprehensive evaluations and virtual interviews to shortlist 75 innovators.

The 75 selected innovators will receive up to INR 1 lakh in financial support for building their Proof of Concepts. Other than the financial aid, they’ll also get mentorship from seasoned industry experts and academicians, access to prototyping resources, and co-working space. The 75 innovators would also be invited to participate in a 3-day orientation boot camp planned at IITH at the month's end. The 12-month support includes similar boot camps for prototyping skills, communication skills, networking and much more.

Speaking about the BUILD Program, Prof B S Murty, Director IITH, shared, "BUILD is more than just a program; it is a catalyst for India's entrepreneurial growth. BUILD program has been effectively used at IITH to support its student-led innovations. With the construction of the Technology Innovation Park (TIP) at IITH, we have decided to extend our BUILD program to the whole nation. We are grateful to Greenko for coming forward to support the Nationwide BUILD program of IITH. These 75 selected candidates symbolize the spirit of innovation that defines our nation's future. We are committed to providing them with the tools, mentorship, and any other support they need to bring their ideas to life."

Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, CEO & MD of Greenko Group, commented, "Greenko Group thanks IIT Hyderabad for inviting Greenko to be part of the BUILD Program, supporting India's next-generation entrepreneurs. This initiative aligns with our commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability for a brighter future."

iTIC Incubator at IITH and Greenko Group extend warm congratulations to the 75 innovators and express their gratitude to the 13 Partner Incubators and Institutions who have contributed to the program's resounding success.