JEE advanced 2021 results to be out on October 15

JEE Advanced 2021 Results: Candidates awaiting the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) can keep an eye on the official site -- jeeadv.ac.in as the results will be declared on Friday i.e. October 15.

Following the results, the counselling for admissions into IITs, NITs, IIEST and IIITs and other technical institutions will begin from October 16. A detailed counselling schedule has been issued by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) and the candidates can register for the first phase of counselling and select the academic programmes from October 16 to 25.

Those who participated in the first phase counselling will be accorded seats on October 26 and the candidates who grabbed the seat have to pay fee and upload documents by October 30.

And the second round of seat allocation will be held on November 1. Candidates who got the seat in the second round will have to report online on November 2 and 3. A total of six rounds of counselling will be held for the candidates.