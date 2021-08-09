JEE Main 2021: NTA reopens registration window for the fourth session examination, check the details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday resumed the application window for submitting the applications for the fourth session of JEE Main 2021. The students who are opting for both Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 (B. Arch and B. Planning) are advised to visit the website Jeemain.nta.nic.in to apply online from August 9 to 11. Meanwhile, the exam is scheduled to be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2, 2021.



On the other hand, the students who had already applied for the fourth session need not apply again and can only do changes to the application forms. The NTA reportedly said that on the demand of students demand, the application window was reopened to give them an opportunity.

The hall ticket for the fourth session of JEE mains exam will be released soon and students can download their admit card on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Check here how to apply online

Visit the official website Jermain.nta.nic.in



Click on the Registration/Correction for session-4 of JEE Main 2021'.



Enter the required credentials and proceed with the application process.

Then-candidate need to fill the Online Application Form and save the system-generated Application Number.



Should upload scanned images of a recent photograph, signature, educational qualifications, category certificate, etc



Pay the application fee.



Submit your form.

