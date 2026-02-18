JEE (Main) 2026 session 1 results: Telugu students shine among national toppers

Hyderabad / New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 Paper 1 (BE/B Tech), conducted in January.

As per the results declared on Tuesday, among the national toppers, Telangana’s Vivan Sharad Mahiswari achieved a perfect 100th percentile NTA score. Andhra Pradesh, where Narendrababu Gari Mahith and Pasala Mohith both secured 100th percentile scores, joining the elite list of national toppers. Category‑wise toppers also emerged from across India, with Deva Srivedh (SC, Andhra Pradesh) scoring 99.9992271.

The test was conducted across 658 centres in 326 cities, including 15 international locations. A total of 13,04,653 appeared in the examination out of 13,55,293 registered candidates, marking a participation rate of 96.26 per cent.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages and extended to centres abroad, including Dubai, Singapore, Riyadh, Munich and Washington, reflecting the global outreach of Indian competitive examinations.

NTA emphasised transparency and fairness in the process. For the first time, OTP‑based Aadhaar e‑KYC was introduced to authenticate candidates during registration, aimed at preventing impersonation.

Advanced measures such as AI‑based video analytics, live CCTV surveillance, biometric attendance, and 5G jammers were deployed to ensure integrity.

NTA clarified that the final ranks will be determined after Session 2, taking into account the best of the two NTA scores.

Meanwhile, the Paper 2 results for B Arch and B Planning will be declared later.