JEE Main Results to be Announced Soon; Know How to Check

JEE Main Results 2021: To check the February 2021 JEE Main result, candidates need to enter their JEE Main login IDs: application numbers and passwords or dates of birth on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2021) result for the February session will be declared soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The entrance test began on February 23 and continued until February 26. JEE Main was held in two shifts each day for admission to engineering degree programs at participating institutions across the country. To verify the February 2021 JEE Main result, candidates need to enter their JEE Main login IDs: application numbers and passwords or dates of birth on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, up to 6,61,776 candidates have registered for the February main session of JEE 2021. According to NTA data, 95 percent of candidates applied for Test 1 (BE / BTech), and 81, 2 percent appeared in Test 2 (BArch / BPlanning).

Steps to Download the JEE Main Results

Once announced, candidates will be able to download the JEE Main Result 2021 by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated result link: "View Result / Scorecard" link.

Step 3: Log in with the JEE Main 2021 application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The result will get displayed in a new window.

Step 5: Download JEE Main February 2021 Result and Print.

The JEE Main result will decide candidates' eligibility for JEE Advanced 2021; however, the All India Rank (AIR) or Merit List will be compiled only after all four JEE Main sessions are over.

NTA will be holding three more JEE Main sessions this year: in March, April, and May. Registration for the March 2021 session has concluded, and the exam will take place from March 15-18, 2021. NTA recently announced that it would add three more exam centres, one in India and two overseas, for the upcoming sessions.