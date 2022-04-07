JEE Mains 2022 rescheduled once again, to be held in the months of June and July

The NTA has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, which administers admissions to national educational institutions such as IITs, NITs and IIITs. A public notification was issued on Wednesday night. The NTA has postponed the two phases of JEE exams after examining requests from students across the country. The first phase of exams will be held in June followed by second one in July.



Earlier it was decided to hold the first and second sessions at the rate of 6 days but increased to 16 days in the revised schedule. The registration process for the preliminary exams ended on Tuesday and modifications to the applications can be done from Wednesday. The process of second phase registrations will begin soon. As mentioned earlier, the second phase application process should start from the 8th. The NTA said it would also reveal the download date of the admit cards later.



In addition to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), several state inter-board and higher secondary board examinations are scheduled in April and May. At the same time the students were confused as the JEE Main was also taking place and we're under pressure not knowing what to focus on. Meanwhile, Board exams schedule had already changed twice due to JEE schedule. Inter examinations were delayed by a month.

The board has changed the dates of the exams as the JEE has announced the first phase from April 16 to 21 while the AP has to conduct the inter-exams from April 8 to 28. It is scheduled to run from April 22 to May 12. The JEE dates have been changed again from April 21 to May 4 and the inter-exam dates have also been shifted from March 6 to May 24. Now students are breathing in sigh of relief as the JEE exams are postponed.



The postponement of JEE Main exams is also having an effect on JEE Advance. Mumbai IIT has earlier announced that the JEE Advanced exam will be held on July 3. Now the JEE Main exams will be held from July 21st to 30th. Advances can only be performed if the results of those tests are revealed. The JEE advanced test is expected to take place in the last week of August or the first week of September.