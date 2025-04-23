Jindal Global Law School admissions close on April 30, students must take LNAT-UK test

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of OP Jindal Global University (JGU) announced that applications for its flagship five-year Law programmes will close on April 30, 2025. Students must take the LNAT-UK test before April 30, 2025.

The law school was recently in the news for being ranked by Quacquarelli Symonds UK (QS) as India’s No 1 Law School in the QS World Universities Rankings By Subject Law 2025.

For the sixth consecutive year, Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) has been ranked as the No 1 Law School in India and amongst the top 100 worldwide (78th ranked globally in 2025).

OP Jindal Global University, recognised as an Institution of Eminence (IOE) by the Government of India, recently celebrated 15 years of its establishment and built India’s First Constitution Museum on its campus. JGLS is now the world’s only law school with a Constitution Museum on its campus.

225 seats to be admitted

The Founding Vice Chancellor Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, who’s also the Founding Dean of JGLS, highlighted the success of the law school admissions this year and said: “Our best decision was to use the LNAT Test for JGLS admissions. LNAT Test, being the world’s leading law school admissions test administered by the LNAT Consortium based at the University of Oxford, is a standardised test of reading comprehension and logical thinking. It has no questions on law, general knowledge, mathematics, or anything based on rote learning. Students can take the LNAT anytime, anywhere in the world at over 500 centres during the test window. I’m glad to see a perfect and flawless administration of this Test worldwide and providing JGLS aspirants a fair and smooth opportunity to compete.”

Professor Anand Prakash Mishra, Vice Dean, JGLS and Director of Law Admissions of the University, further added, “We admitted 75 per cent of seats in the 5-year LLB Hons programmes (BCom LLB, BA LLB & BBA LLB) in the Early Admission Process itself, which ended on January 31. The deadline of April 30 applies to the remaining 25 per cent of seats in each programme. JGLS has an approved intake of 300 seats (5 sections of 60 seats each) in all three 5-year law programs. We will admit 75 seats in each of the three programs or 225 seats in total, based on the LNAT Test taken on or before April 30. Today, the brightest students in the country are aspiring to study law, and most aspire to study at JGLS as well. This is the last opportunity for students willing to join our law school in the academic year 2025-26 starting August 1, 2025.”

Students must take the LNAT-UK test before April 30, 2025, it is free.

It is the National Admission Test for Law or LNAT (also called LNAT-UK as accepted by Oxford, Cambridge, LSE & other leading UK law schools). The Test Owner is LNAT Consortium Ltd., based at Oxford University.

JGLS is the only member law school from India, and of a duration of 95 minutes with 42 questions to be answered.

Test pattern: 12 passages with 3-4 multiple-choice questions each. Full-length LNAT Question papers can be downloaded from the LNAT-UK website. The Format is Computer-Based Test or CBT with 500 Test Centres worldwide, including 40-plus test centres in India.

JGLS doesn’t require essay writing. Admission cutoffs may vary across admissions cycles. A score of 15 on 42 was the cutoff in early admissions. It may rise in the future.

LNAT-UK scores will be considered for over 300 merit-cum-means scholarships instituted by the law school. Scholarships are awarded in the range of 10 per cent, 25 per cent, 50 per cent, and 75 per cent of Tuition Fees as per merit and annual parental income criteria, which must not exceed Rs 50 lakh in the latest ITR of both parents.

Students must note that the LNAT Test is free for admitted students as the test fee of 120 GBP is adjusted in the first-year tuition fee.