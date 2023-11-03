Live
- Sweden to expand nuclear power to boost energy security
- Acclaimed economist Nirmala Banerjee passes away at 87 in Kolkata
- BJP has blessings of Gajwel, says Eatala
- UP initiated process to convert heritage buildings into hotels
- Blast targeting police patrol in Pakistan kills five
- Reduced material cost adds muscle to MRF’s Q2 profits to Rs 571.93 cr
- UP govt to provide English language kits for primary classes
- Men’s ODI WC: India have looked the best team by a country mile, bowling attack has stood out, says Atherton
- 'India's food diversity a dividend for global investors,' says PM Modi after inaugurating World Food India festival
- Microsoft releases major update fro Windows 11 with new features
JNTU-Kakinada to commence new courses
Rajamahendravaram: Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-Kakinada Prof GVR Prasada Raju is planning for all-round development of the university which achieved National Advisory Council (NAC) Plus accreditation.
Addressing a media conference, he explained various developmental activities taken up in the last two years during his tenure.
Prof Prasada Raju also disclosed details of various developmental activities to be taken on receiving the special funds under this NAC Plus achieved by the university. JNTU-K will be starting new courses and fill teachers post to meet the changing needs besides other requirements. University rector Prof KV Ramana, registrar Prof L Suma Latha, OSD Prof D Koteswara Rao, and heads of various departments were present.
