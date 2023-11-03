JNTU-Kakinada to commence new courses

Rajamahendravaram: Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-Kakinada Prof GVR Prasada Raju is planning for all-round development of the university which achieved National Advisory Council (NAC) Plus accreditation.

Addressing a media conference, he explained various developmental activities taken up in the last two years during his tenure.

Prof Prasada Raju also disclosed details of various developmental activities to be taken on receiving the special funds under this NAC Plus achieved by the university. JNTU-K will be starting new courses and fill teachers post to meet the changing needs besides other requirements. University rector Prof KV Ramana, registrar Prof L Suma Latha, OSD Prof D Koteswara Rao, and heads of various departments were present.