JNTUH to release TS EAPCET- 2024 notification today

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) –Hyderabad will be releasing the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 notification on Wednesday.

According to officials, the submission of online applications will begin on the website https://eapcet.tsche.ac.in/ on February 26 and the last date to register without a late fee is April 6. This year, the EWS details of the candidates will be captured at the registration time itself. An edit option facility to correct data in the filled-in application form will be available from April 8 to 12. With a late fee of Rs.250 and Rs.500, the online registrations will be accepted up to April 9 and 14 respectively. Similarly, candidates can register with a late fee of Rs.2,500 and Rs.5,000 up to April 19 and May 4 respectively.

Candidates can start downloading Hall ticket from May 1 and the entrance tests are scheduled from May 9. The test for the engineering stream will be held on May 9 and 10. This year, 100 percent of the syllabus will be covered for the first and second-year intermediate in the entrance test. Like last year, the tests will be conducted in bilingual languages that English and Telugu, and English and Urdu. If there are discrepancies in the questions in the Telugu or Urdu version, the English version will be taken as final. If any quires, candidates can contact the helpline numbers 7416923578 and 7416908215, said senior officer.