Karnataka's Own Thrupthi Hosahalli Manjunatha Wins Prestigious MPOWER Financing Scholarship

Bengaluru MPOWER Financing, a mission-driven fintech company providing no-cosigner education loans and scholarships to global students, proudly announces that Thrupthi Hosahalli Manjunatha, a native of Karnataka from Chikkaballapur, India, has been selected as a recipient of its prestigious scholarship program for 2025.

Currently pursuing her Master's degree in Software Engineering (MS) at Arizona State University, USA, Thrupthi was selected based on her outstanding academic performance, leadership potential, and commitment to community impact. She will receive a scholarship award of US$1,000 (approximately ₹83,000) to support her educational journey abroad. This scholarship is part of MPOWER Financing's larger initiative to distribute over ₹1 crore (US$120,000) in scholarships this year to empower ambitious international students, focusing on deserving candidates from India.

Sharing her gratitude and future vision, Thrupthi stated, "Winning the MPOWER Scholarship is more than just financial assistance; it is a validation of my dedication, resilience, and commitment to making a lasting impact. This scholarship represents an opportunity to pursue my academic and professional aspirations with greater confidence, knowing that I am supported by an organization that believes in the power of global education and diversity. It fuels my passion for research, technology, and mentorship, empowering me to give back by guiding and uplifting students from underrepresented backgrounds. With this support, I am even more determined to excel, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to society, creating a future where education and technology drive positive change for all."

Thrupthi is passionate about research, technology, and mentoring aspiring students, especially from underrepresented backgrounds.

“Financial barriers should never stand in the way of student potential,” said Duncan Moss, Head of Marketing at MPOWER Financing. “We are honored to support brilliant minds like Thrupthi, who embody leadership, dedication, and a drive to give back to their communities.” MPOWER Financing's scholarships align with its mission to provide equal access to quality education and foster global leadership. Beyond financial aid, MPOWER also offers the Path2Success career and immigration guidance program to help students accelerate their careers during and after their studies.

The organization’s broader social impact is significant: according to MPOWER’s latest impact report, students who graduate with MPOWER’s support see an average 15x increase in their household income and often contribute financially to their families back home, strengthening communities globally.