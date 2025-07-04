  • Menu
KCET 2025 Application Edit Deadline July 4 | Counselling Dates Expected Soon

Highlights

July 4, 2025, is the last day to edit your KCET 2025 application form. Make sure your verification slip is error-free

The KCET 2025 correction window started on July 1 after students and parents reported errors in the KCET 2025 verification slip.

If there are no mistakes in your KCET 2025 verification slip, you don’t need to edit the form or visit the KEA office.

After the application edit window closes, officials will announce the KCET 2025 counselling schedule for all rounds on the official site: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KCET 2025 counselling dates are likely to be announced by July 6 or sometime next week.

Students should prepare all required documents in advance before the counselling schedule is published.

Required Documents for KCET 2025 Counselling:

  • KCET 2025 Admit Card
  • KCET 2025 Rank Card
  • Class 10 and Class 12 Marksheets
  • Study Certificate from the school
  • Caste and Income Certificate (if applicable)
  • Kannada Medium and Rural Study Certificate (if applicable)
  • Aadhar Card (Identity Proof)
  • Special category certificates (like NCC, Sports, Defence, etc.)

After making any changes, students must download the correct KCET 2025 verification slip, as it will be needed for document checking, web option entry, and other steps.

