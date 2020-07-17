Kendriya Vidyalaya registrations to start from July 20

Kakinada: Kendriya Vidyalaya principal B Shekhar said that Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) session 2020-21 admission registration will start from July 20.



He told 'The Hans India' that the last date for the online application is August 7. There is one vacancy in Class III and Class IX in Kakinada branch. He said the student's date of birth must be between 31-03-2011 and 31-03-2013 for Class III and between 31-03-2005 and 31-03-2007 for Class IX.

He said that applications will be given only to the existing vacancy classes on their school premises. He said candidates who are waiting for the KVS 2020 admissions should keep checking the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.