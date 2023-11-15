KL Deemed to be University Hosts NSS Zonal Level Selections for Republic Day Parade

Hyderabad: KL Deemed to be University hosted the NSS Zonal Level Selections for the West Zone, an event marking the start of the selection process for National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers. This significant gathering, aimed at organizing the upcoming Republic Day parade, was conducted from the 1st to the 10th of this month at the university's campus.

M Ramakrishna, the Regional Director of NSS for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana along with Dr. P. Ashok Reddy, the NSS officer for Andhra Pradesh were present at the inaugural event and shared valuable insights. Distinguished guests including, Dr. Sarita Patel, Regional Director, Bhubaneswar & Camp Director, Republic Day Pararade Camp-2024 and Dr. C. Samuel Chelliah, Deputy Program Adviser, Directorate of NSS, New Delhi graced the final selection program as chief guests. Their presence and efforts marked the importance of the NSS in creating community service and national pride.

This year's selections were notable for their scale and diversity, as 200 girl candidates from seven states actively participating from Andhra Pradesh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana participated in the selections. The process, meticulously planned and executed by the dedicated NSS officers and organizers at KL Deemed to be University, ensures a rigorous and fair evaluation of the candidates. The event concluded with an intense two-day final selection process, following eight days of special training.

Dr. K S Jagannatha Rao, Pro Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University addressed the volunteers, emphasizing the youth's vital role in nation-building, particularly in rural areas. He also highlighted the significant shift in this year's Republic Day parade representation, focusing exclusively on girl volunteers from various states.

The event was not just a selection process but a celebration of youth empowerment and national service, reflecting KL Deemed to be University's commitment to academic excellence and community service. The selected candidates, soon to be announced, will represent at the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi, marking a proud moment for the university and the NSS.

In attendance were prominent figures and officials. Dr. Ch Hanumanth Rao, Dean Student Affairs, P. Srikanth Reddy, NSS Program Coordinator along with other faculty members further demonstrate the collaborative efforts between the University and various government and educational institutions for the youth development.