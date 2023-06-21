KL Hyderabad Celebrates International Yoga Day 

Hyderabad: KL Deemed to be University, Hyderabad campus, celebrated the 9th International Yoga Day with tremendous enthusiasm, embracing the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' Demonstrating their commitment to the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of the campus community, students, staff, and faculty members actively participated in various yoga asanas here on Wednesday.

International Yoga Day is a global annual celebration that highlights the significance of yoga in promoting harmony and balance within individuals and communities. KL Deemed to be University, with its campuses across Hyderabad, remains dedicated to fostering the well-being of its campus community.

Yoga practitioner, Ms. Swarnalatha Nayak, graced the occasion and showcased a range of yoga poses, breathing techniques, and meditation practices. She also guided participants on incorporating these beneficial practices into their daily lives. Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal, along with faculty members, staff, and students, joined hands to perform different asanas, fostering a sense of unity and well-being.

Expressing his thoughts on the occasion, Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, stated, "Yoga aligns beautifully with our university's principles of personal growth and well-being. Through our combined efforts, we aim to nurture a culture of self-care and mindfulness, creating an environment where our students can excel academically and personally. Our objective is to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to lead healthier and more balanced lives."

KL Deemed to be University has long been recognized as one of the country's premier educational institutions, offering a vibrant learning experience that strikes a perfect balance between academics and extracurricular activities. With a strong emphasis on holistic student development and the cultivation of human values, the university aims to shape students into global leaders.