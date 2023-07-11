KL Hyderabad Engineering Students Shine with Excellence- Achieve PEGA CSA Certification

Hyderabad: KL University's 55 students from the B.Tech 2024 batch have achieved success by clearing the PEGA CSA Certification. This accomplishment is a testament to the students' dedication, hard work, and commitment to acquiring industry-ready skills in PEGA technology. The training programme was designed to equip students with the necessary skills for effective design and implementation of PEGA solutions.

The students underwent rigorous training for 23 sessions, totaling 135 hours, in an offline, in-person format that provided a conducive learning environment and hands-on practical experience. Practical projects and case studies were integral parts of the training program, allowing students to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios, enhancing their understanding and proficiency in handling PEGA applications. The students received continuous training from highly experienced trainers from Talentsprint, to help them excel in their certification journey.

Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "The outstanding achievement of our students from Hyderabad campus showcases their dedication, hard work, and ability to meet industry standards. It reflects our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering innovation. Such certifications equip students with essential skills, opening doors to numerous career opportunities. We are unwavering in our commitment to students' success and employability enhancement, ensuring they are well-prepared for successful careers and exposed to new technologies to make them future-ready."

The PEGA CSA Certification offers a wide range of benefits to certified professionals, including industry recognition, increased career opportunities in PEGA technology, higher earning potential, access to exclusive resources and updates, networking with certified professionals, and a pathway to pursue higher-level PEGA certifications such as CSSA and CLSA. This certification not only boosts confidence and credibility but also opens doors to various potential career paths and advancement opportunities.

Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal, along with the faculty members and Dr. Sravan Gunturi, the Convener, worked collaboratively to provide invaluable guidance to the students, keeping them abreast of industry requirements and preparing them for success in the ever-evolving technological landscape.