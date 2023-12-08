Live
KL University Invites Applications for Entrance Exam 2024
KL Deemed to be University, announced the commencement of admissionsfor the academic year 2024
Hyderabad: KL Deemed to be University, announced the commencement of admissionsfor the academic year 2024. The University invites applications for its various undergraduate and postgraduate programs spanning across various disciplines, providing a world-class education for aspiring students.
Aspiring students can secure admissions to KL Deemed to be University for the year 2024 by obtaining a valid score in one of the following entrance exams:
KLEEE - Engineering Entrance Exam
KLSAT - Science Aptitude Test who are looking for science related programs
KLECET - Engineering Common entrance Test (Diploma/Polytechnic students)
KLHAT- Humanities Aptitude Test (Graduation courses)
KLMAT - Management Aptitude Test (PG courses)
Key Dates
Entrance Exam Dates for KLEEE, KLMAT, KLECET, KLHAT, KLSAT: December 15-18, 2023
Application Deadline: December 13, 2023
Online Admit Cards Available: December 14, 2023
Eligibility Criteria:
For UG - 10+2 education or equivalent qualification
For PG – Graduate or undergraduate or equivalent degree from recognized University
Interested candidates can submit their application online at the university website https://www.kluniversity.in/.
To encourage accomplishments in academics from across the county and nurture talent from
financially weaker backgrounds, the University has also released a beneficent
allocation of INR 100 crore for merit scholarships in 2024.