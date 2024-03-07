KLH Hyderabad Partnership to Promote Exchange of Knowledge and Resources

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards encouraging innovation, research, and education in the realm of technology, particularly in database management and application development, KLH Hyderabad has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MongoDB India. The MoU was formalized through a signing ceremony attended by Basavadarshan GN, Academic Partnership Manager - MongoDB India, and Dr. Ramakrishna Akella, Principal of KLH Aziznagar Campus.



This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for both institutions as they join forces to create a collaborative ecosystem that promotes the exchange of knowledge and resources. By synergizing their expertise, KLH Hyderabad and MongoDB India aim to cultivate opportunities for students, faculty, and researchers to engage in cutting-edge projects, training programs, and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

Vice-Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, said, “This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our commitment to providing students with an enriching and innovative educational experience. By partnering with MongoDB India, a leading name in the technology industry, we are creating a platform for our students to excel in the dynamic field of database management and application development. This collaboration aligns with our vision to be at the forefront of technological advancements and contribute to the growth of the technology sector.”

The strategic partnerships of KLH Hyderabad campus of KL Deemed to be University and MongoDB India envisions a dynamic exchange of ideas, skills, and experiences and is expected to yield tangible results in the form of joint research projects, internship programs, collaborative workshops and open new avenues for exploration, creativity, and excellence in the ever-evolving landscape of technology.

Dr. Ramakrishna Akella, Principal of KLH Aziznagar Campus said, “We proactively host student centric events and enter into strategic partnerships to create a holistic learning and development environment for students, faculty and researchers.” These initiatives will not only equip students with practical skills but also provide them with exposure to real-world industry scenarios, thereby enhancing their employability and readiness for the dynamic technology landscape.