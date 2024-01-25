Live
KLH Student Receives TiHAN IIT Research Grant & Technical Support from Microsoft for His Startup
Aryuemaan Kumar Chowdhury, a student at KLH Hyderabad campus pursuing Electronics and Communication Engineering course, has made waves in the world of innovation and entrepreneurship with his startup, OSCOWL & Co. His idea, an AI-Based Flight Controller for Aerial Navigation, caught the attention of the Technical Expert Evaluation Committee at TiHAN IIT Hyderabad, leading to recognition and support.
Impressed by this ECE student’s innovative presentation, the committee awarded him a substantial research grant of Rs. 21.54 lakh, along with a comprehensive set of valuable resources. Among these resources are Azure credits, Microsoft 365 subscription, GitHub access, and $2500 in OpenAI credits. This generous support equips Aryuemaan Kumar Chowdhury to propel OSCOWL & Co. towards new heights, contributing to aerial navigation.
Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President of KL Deemed to be University, expressed his pride in this achievement, saying, "We believe in nurturing the next generation of pioneers, and this success is a testament to that spirit. Aryuemaan’s innovative approach to aerial navigation showcases the entrepreneurial spirit that drives future entrepreneurs. We are proud to see our students thrive in such supportive ecosystems, where their dreams can take flight. We will continue encouraging student initiatives that push the boundaries of technology and shape a brighter future."