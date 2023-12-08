  • Menu
KV Students Gain Valuable Insights at GITAM

Hyderabad: Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gachibowli XII and XI standard students, accompanied by teachers, had the opportunity to visit the esteemed GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad campus on Friday. The visit aimed to provide the students with a comprehensive understanding of liberal education, activity-based learning, and hands-on experience learning.

The workshop/seminar, organized by the Humanities, Management, and Pharmacy Departments faculty, showcased the university's commitment to providing quality education, research, and executive training. The event introduced the students to GITAM's holistic approach to pedagogy, which encompasses a wide range of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, as well as frequent interactions with top-level executives from the industry.

Under its Institute Social Responsibility (ISR) initiative, GITAM has been consistently organizing workshops, Faculty Development Programs, and seminars for senior secondary grade students and teaching faculty. These initiatives aim to enhance their skills and knowledge on various topics and provide practical insights on implementing them into their personal lives.

The visit to GITAM, Hyderabad campus was an enriching experience for the Kendriya Vidyalaya students, who had the opportunity to interact with faculty members and gain valuable insights into the university's pedagogical approach.

X