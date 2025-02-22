Leveraging education and skilling

India stands at a pivotal moment in history. With a population surpassing 1.4 billion, it is the world’s most populous nation. But the true potential of this demographic advantage lies not only in its size but in its youthfulness. Nearly 50Per cent of India’s population is below the age of 25, and 65Per cent is under the age of 35. This young workforce provides a potential opportunity to transform India into a global economic powerhouse.

The demographic dividend: A window of opportunity

India’s demographic profile presents a rare and fleeting opportunity—a window of economic growth that could span the next few decades. A growing young population means an expanding workforce, which is essential for driving economic output, innovation, and productivity.

But without the proper infrastructure to educate, skill, and employ this workforce, the demographic dividend can quickly become a demographic burden.

India faces the dual challenge of increasing educational access while improving the quality of education. Millions of children still lack basic literacy and numeracy skills, and many graduate with degrees that are not aligned with the needs of the modern economy. As India grows, so must the capabilities of its people.

Reimagining education for a modern workforce

To build a globally competitive workforce, it is imperative to rethink our current education system. Quality education is not just about access to schools, but about ensuring that students graduate with skills that match the demands of today’s rapidly changing economy.

The curriculum should focus on both technical and soft skills—preparing students for a variety of industries such as information technology, media & entertainment, beauty & wellness, aviation, retail, artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented, virtual, extended reality& more.

India has made strides in expanding access to education, but the focus must now shift to improving the quality of education. This includes upgrading teacher training, promoting digital literacy, and introducing innovative teaching methods that encourage critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving and hands-on experience.

The rise of hybrid learning solutions for self-paced learners has brought new possibilities for scaling education, particularly in remote areas. By integrating technology into the classroom and embracing online learning, India can bridge the gap in education accessibility and quality.

Vocational skilling: The path to progress

While education lays the foundation, skilling ensures that the workforce is ready for the demands of industry. We must invest in vocational training, apprenticeships, and skill development programs that equip individuals with practical skills and expertise.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) etc have made significant strides in this direction, but a more coordinated effort is required across all sectors to meet the ever-evolving needs of the global job market. Collaboration between industry, academia, and government will be crucial to align skill development programs with industry requirements.

Skill Building is especially vital as the global economy undergoes a profound transformation with new industries emerging. For example, premier & leading institutes in vocational training have identifiedcountry’s burgeoning AVGC industry & digital economy demands skilled workers in creative industries such as animation/ VFX/ content creation as well data science, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cybersecurity.

Additionally, India’s large informal sector presents an opportunity for skilling programs to target workers who lack formal qualifications. For instance, hair & make-up artists contribute significantly to our gig & freelance economy today. By providing opportunities forskilling, India can ensure that even those in the informal economy can benefit from the country’s demographic advantage.

Youth employment and entrepreneurship

While India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem has seen impressive growth, as also creating employment opportunities, the government must continue to foster an environment where startups can thrive by reducing regulatory burdens, providing funding support, and promoting innovation.

India’s youth are increasingly entrepreneurial and innovative. By supporting youth-driven businesses, the country can not only provide jobs but also stimulate economic growth through the development of new ideas and products.

Building global competitiveness

The Indian government has already made strides with initiatives like “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” but the country must continue to improve its ease of doing business, enhance digital infrastructure, and create an environment that promotes innovation.

India’s young, talented and skilled workforce, combined with global competitiveness, will not only help India attract investment but also make Indian businesses leaders on the world stage.

India’s demographic advantage is both a blessing and a responsibility. If harnessed effectively through focused efforts in education and skilling, India has the potential to transform itself into an economic superpower.

(The author is

Chief Business Officer, Global Retail Business, Aptech Limited)