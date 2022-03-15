List of crash courses to ace JEE and NEET exams

While 2022 may throw a few curveballs, the beginning of the new year is always a perfect time to focus on career growth. Every student must be aware of the phrase - 'Self study is the best source of knowledge and it is justified for aspirants who are preparing for competitive exams. If they have the right strategy, access to the right courses and the study plan, they can achieve their goal.



Here is a list of online courses to help the aspirants prepare for their competitive exams. Extramarks, Vedantu, Unacademy and many other programmes are all set to help you ace JEE this year. With Extramark's plan starting from INR 3,230/- and Vedantu's INR 8,000/- the platforms offer a wide range of benefits to the students applying for the programmes.

Below are some of the top crash courses to master JEE & NEET exams.

Crash course for JEE 2022

India's most trusted Ed-Tech giants are running online crash courses for all JEE aspirants to help them prepare for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022. The sessions commenced and are being conducted by top-ranking JEE experts and faculty for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The ongoing pandemic has affected the preparation of thousands of students studying offline, and hence platforms like Extramarks, Vedantu, Uncademny and others are going the extra mile by offering JEE prep material via their websites and mobile applications.

The comprehensive crash course module is designed by JEE experts from top IITs and NITs. Extramarks is helping the aspirants revise the entire syllabus in just 70 days with 115+ hours of the Live Sessions, 13+ complimentary Mock tests to help boost scores and 70+ practice worksheets for concept clarity at a very minimal cost. All the experts from these varied platforms will be touching upon the basics of all priority topics for extra preparation and polishing concepts, for students of all levels of preparation.

Along with sharing tips & tricks, doubt solving, and error analysis to get students exam-ready at all these platforms, Unacademy is going a little extra by not only providing you with online guidance but will provide you with physical notes specially delivered to your home. And Vedantu is providing you with an opportunity to give all India test series to compare your AIR with the Toppers through your performance report and if for some reason you missed your tests you can attend whenever.

Course fees starting from: INR 3,230

For More Details Visit their Website, Extramarks, Vedantu, Unacdemy

Government NEET & JEE 2022 crash course

National Testing Agency (NTA), the conducting authority of NEET-UG & JEE and Uttar Pradesh Government under the Abhyuday Scheme also provides free coaching lectures and videos by various prominent professors for better preparation. The step to provide free coaching was taken by looking at the need to provide quality education for the economically weak aspirants. Every student can benefit from this free NTA 2022 Online Coaching & Mock Test Series and Abhyuday Scheme.

The main motive behind this free coaching assistance is to provide each student with an equal chance to learn & grow by gaining knowledge. Authorities recently launched a UI mock test app, NTA NEET Abhyas for preparing from the previous year's questions.

For More Details Visit: National Testing Agency, Abhyudya Scheme

NEET & JEE Crash Course 2022:

To crack any entrance exam like NEET & JEE 2022, speed and accuracy are crucial factors to be taken care of. By attempting more and more mock tests, candidates can analyze their NEET & JEE 2022 preparation. For the convenience of aspirants, Careers360 & Edvizo, an IIT alumni startup is providing unlimited studying material for NEET & JEE 2022. After attempting the NEET mock test 2022, candidates will be able to get their performance analysis, where will get advanced reports on strengths, weaknesses, current preparation level, overall improvement and all other necessary details.

Candidates can also practice the questions from the NEET 2022 sample papers, which comprises previous year questions in the form of PDF and according to the official website of Edvizo, the registered students will get 125 hours of training, which covers all the four key subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics.

Course Fees At Edvizo Starting From INR 2,499

Visit Career360 & Edvizo for more information