LPU offers admission opportunities through LPUNEST and CUET-2024

Jalandhar: Lovely Professional University (LPU) has announced admission opportunities for candidates who have appeared for the LPUNEST and CUET-2024 examinations. As a NAAC grade A++ accredited university, LPU offers a unique platform for high-achieving students to apply using their scores and avail substantial scholarships, opening doors to a world of possibilities.

The online registration process for admissions to LPU is currently open until 15th July. During this period, students can apply and indicate their preferred courses.

Scoring well in the test not only guarantees admission but also serves as a pathway to financial assistance, ensuring that deserving students have access to quality education. LPU provides a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs, including engineering (computer, mechanical, civil, robotics, aerospace), management, commerce, law, hotel management, agriculture, humanities, architecture, pharmaceuticals, and physical education to cater to industry demands.

LPU offers courses aligned with current and future requirements. This includes the Tech MBA program in partnership with EY India, B.Tech. programs such as CSE-Generative Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics and Computing, and CSE DevOps (Software Development and IT Operations), as well as specialized programs in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and more.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU, emphasizes the university's commitment to providing financial aid and scholarships. LPU's philosophy revolves around ensuring that all aspiring students have access to quality education, regardless of their financial backgrounds. This mission highlights the significance of LPUNEST, which not only facilitates admissions but also unlocks numerous scholarship opportunities.