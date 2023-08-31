Live
- Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) to train 25,000 women in financial and digital literacy
- Get ready to kickstart the festive season with Super Value Days from 1st till 7th September 2023 on Amazon Fresh
- Inorbit Malls and Nirmaan Organization Unite for Project Dhanush Shakti: Fostering Archer Taniparthi Chikitha's Journey to Excellence
- ‘Jawan’ trailer: SRK’s one man show in dual role
- Grammy-nominated global artist camilo teams up with bollywood star diljit dosanjh on new song “palpita”
- ‘Erra Chira’ motion poster looks scary
- Special Parliament session in September. Prez may address the joint session. Early joint polls possible
- Sithara Entertainments announced their next titled ‘MAD’
- Raghava Lawrence requests to stop giving donations to his trust
- Film financier, ex-Navy employee among three held in Hyd; drugs seized
Just In
Lucknow University signs MoU with Brazilian university
The Lucknow University (LU) has signed an agreement with Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP), Brazil, to establish a transformative partnership aimed at enhancing cooperation in the realms of education, research, and cultural exchange.
Lucknow : The Lucknow University (LU) has signed an agreement with Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP), Brazil, to establish a transformative partnership aimed at enhancing cooperation in the realms of education, research, and cultural exchange.
The objective of this agreement is to strategically amplify academic and cultural interchange between the institutions, with a distinct emphasis on education and research.
The partnership encompasses an array of activities spanning across coordinated teaching efforts, tailor-made study programs, and strategically aligned professional development initiatives.
The MoU also paves the way for cultural and scientific exchange activities, complemented by joint projects targeting areas of mutual interest.
LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai, said: “This strategic partnership epitomizes our unwavering commitment to expanding global educational and research horizons. By harnessing the collective expertise of our institutions, we aspire to drive meaningful progress across various disciplines.”