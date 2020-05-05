Maharashtra Government Extended MHT CET 2020 Application Dates

MHT CET 2020: The Coronavirus lockdown has made the whole world to sit at home. Coming to the students, it has become a big shock. Almost all the exams are postponed due to this pandemic. Be it the 10th class exams or the competitive exams or the entrance ones, all of them are postponed making the students go worried.

The postponement of these exams definitely makes a delay in the start of the new academic year. But the Government has decided to go on an extension in the lockdown to make people stay safe at home.

Thus the government of Maharashtra has decided to extend the filling form dates of MHT CET 2020 competitive exam. The third extension imposed by the Government has made the students request for the extension of form filling dates.

Thus the Maharashtra Government has considered their plea and announced the extension of dates news. According to the official statement released, now students can fill their forms on or before 20th May, 2020.

Here is the official notice released by the Government… Have a look!

To apply to the MHT CET exam, one needs to visit Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell website cetcell.mahacet.org. With this announcement now all the aspiring students of B.P.Ed, B.Ed, M.Ed, MPE.d, BA, BSC and LLB – 3 years course.