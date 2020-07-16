Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Results Announced at mahresult.nic.in; Know How to Check

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has announced the HSC Result 2020. The result is made available to candidates at 1 pm on the official site of MSBSHSE on mahresult.nic.in, and hscresult.mkcl.org. The result can also be checked on websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

This year 14.20 lakh regular candidates appeared for the exam, and 90.66 per cent cleared the exam. This is a massive increase when compared from last year, where 85.88 per cent of students had cleared the exams. This year's pass percentage surpasses that of 2018 when 88.41 per cent of students Maharashtra HSC result. This year has recorded the highest pass parentage in the last three years.

One trend remained the same this year; girls have again outshined boys. Out of the total girls appeared for the exam, 93.88 per cent passed when compared to 88.04 pass percentage of boys.

This year as well Konkan continues to e the leading district in terms of pass percentage. This year Konkan leads with 95.89 per cent followed by Pune at 92.5 pass percentage.

Science stream remains the top performer with a pass percentage of 96.93, followed by commerce at 91.27, arts at 82.63, and vocational at 86.07 per cent.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2020: Steps to Check Result

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link, on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a fresh page

Step 4: Enter your roll number, date of birth and Log-in

Step 5: Result will be displayed