Mahindra University partners with UNESCO on climate crisis studies
Hyderabad: Mahindra University announced its strategic partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)...
Hyderabad: Mahindra University announced its strategic partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on Wednesday to join the Greening Education Partnership. This initiative aims to address the urgent need for climate action through education.
According to officials, the Greening Education Partnership marks a significant milestone in the global endeavour to equip learners with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to effectively address the
climate crisis. Its mission is to equip learners of all ages with the tools needed to understand and mitigate the challenges posed by climate change. The Partnership operates on four key pillars, including greening schools, greening curriculum, greening teacher training, and greening communities.
Dr Yajulu Medury, vice chancellor of Mahindra University, stated, “Education is a powerful catalyst for change, and by integrating climate education into our curricula and learning environments, we can inspire a new generation of climate champions who are equipped to drive meaningful action.
Our partnership with UNESCO to become a part of the Greening Education Partnership reaffirms our dedication to equipping learners with the tools they need to address climate change head-on.”