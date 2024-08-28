Malabar Gold & Diamonds bags responsible jewellery house award

Bengaluru: LXL Foundation is proud to announce the 7th edition of the School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF), India's largest children's film festival, taking place till August 31st, 2024. Formerly known as the International Kids Film Festival (IKFF), SCIFF is transforming education by bringing global cinema into Indian classrooms. In Bengaluru, SCIFF screenings took place at Royal Concorde International School, ASC Center and College, and Sophia High School. Special guests at ASC Center and College included Lt. Gen BK Repswal- PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Brig Rohit Sethi, Mrs. Manju Ahlawat- Chairperson, FWO.

At ASC Center and College, in collaboration with the Army Wives Welfare Association, an impactful film screening was held. Students watched Rasmalai, a poignant story of a daughter's pursuit of sports, challenging her father's doubts and societal norms; Shera, which followed a boy's yearning to see an elusive leopard before leaving his village; and Hoofs on Skates, a winter tale emphasizing communication and courage. Meanwhile, parents were treated to their own screenings, featuring Best Friends Forever and Try Hard, both exploring themes of independence and ambition.

Spearheaded by Syed Sultan Ahmed, an educationist, visionary, filmmaker, and the master mind behind Film Pedagogy, SCIFF 2024 is more than a film festival—it's a movement. This year’s event brings together 80+ films in 15+ languages from over 20 countries, showcasing diverse themes like mental health, social justice, environmental awareness, and security. These films are carefully curated to address contemporary issues faced by students, making the festival a crucial platform for learning and growth. The Film Making competition for students is the third segment of SCIFF, complementing the WATCH and LEARN segments. WATCH features films submitted by global filmmakers for school screenings, while LEARN offers workshops by industry experts to teach students the art of filmmaking.

"Films have the power to shape our world, and SCIFF is more than just a film festival—it's a catalyst for change," says Syed Sultan Ahmed, Founder and Chief Learner at LXL Ideas. "By bringing the world to their schools, we're empowering millions of young minds to dream big, think critically, and become active global citizens. The overwhelming response to SCIFF underscores the urgent need for innovative educational approaches that foster empathy, creativity, and a broader perspective."

Among the highlights of SCIFF 2024 is the MAKE competition, recognized as the world’s largest student filmmaking contest, offering a global platform for young filmmakers. This year, the festival is further supported by state governments in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Assam, enhancing its impact. Additionally, films focusing on the 'Human Security for All' (HS4A) theme are showcased annually, reflecting Syed Sultan Ahmed’s role as a Human Security Ambassador with the United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security.

The festival’s jury features a distinguished lineup of global experts: Aya Al-Blouchi, Ajyal Film Festival Programmer - Qatar; Pauline Mazenod, Head of Film Acquisitions - France; Dhimant Vyas, Animator and Professor at Industrial Design Centre, IIT Powai, Mumbai; Isabelle Morin, Author, Scenarist, and Composer; Nina Sabnani, Animator and Educator; Sayani Gupta, Indian Actress; and Mrs. Pinkey Singh, Principal, Royale Concorde International. Their expertise ensures that the best films receive the recognition.