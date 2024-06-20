MANUU gets BCI nod to start Law courses

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Registrar Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed informed that the Bar Council of India, through a letter issued on June 17, has given approval to start the Law courses from the current academic year.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Ainul Hasan expressed his happiness on this occasion and said that this is an important milestone in the history of Maulana Azad National Urdu University. The Parliamentary Standing Committee headed by Member of Parliament Vivek Thakur advocated and recommended starting law education in the country's vernacular languages under the New Education Policy 2020.

In light of the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Higher Education, Urdu University now offers a five-year Law degree BA LLB (Honours), a three-year LLB and a one-year LLM plus a PhD (Law). The course will be taught through Urdu medium.