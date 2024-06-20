  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

MANUU gets BCI nod to start Law courses

MANUU gets BCI nod to start Law courses
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Registrar Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed informed that the Bar Council of India, through a letter...

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Registrar Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed informed that the Bar Council of India, through a letter issued on June 17, has given approval to start the Law courses from the current academic year.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Ainul Hasan expressed his happiness on this occasion and said that this is an important milestone in the history of Maulana Azad National Urdu University. The Parliamentary Standing Committee headed by Member of Parliament Vivek Thakur advocated and recommended starting law education in the country's vernacular languages under the New Education Policy 2020.

In light of the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Higher Education, Urdu University now offers a five-year Law degree BA LLB (Honours), a three-year LLB and a one-year LLM plus a PhD (Law). The course will be taught through Urdu medium.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X