MANUU launches 8-day orientation prog on NEP

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission - Malaviya Mission Teachers Training Centre (UGC-MMTTC), Maulana Azad National Urdu University launched an eight-day orientation and sensitisation programme on NEP-2020 on Tuesday. More than 200 participants from degree colleges, Central and State universities, and private educational institutions from across the country have enrolled.

Prof. Saneem Fatima, director, UGC-MMTTC, said the programme will continue till January 11. ‘We spent the last month canvassing and explaining to potential participants about the necessity of understanding NEP and received positive responses,’ The programme will be conducted by 111 MMTT centres in fully online mode with the target of 15 lakh faculty members over three years (2023-24 to 2025-26).

The proposed outcomes of the programme are to impart holistic education, imbibe ideals of India-centric ethics and values, acquire concept of the Indian knowledge system, generate new pedagogic ideas, develop critical thinking and develop capacity to integrate ICT tools into the learning process.