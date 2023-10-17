MEA official appreciates EFLU’s international training programmes

Hyderabad: Abhilasha Joshi, IFS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, on Monday lauded the efforts of the English and Foreign Languages University in offering the high quality International Training Programmes.

“The practical-based, intensive programmes, which are aimed at offering immersive teaching experience, of the EFLU for the foreign participants are highly commendable,” she added.

Participating as the Chief Guest at the inaugural of the Proficiency-cum-Professional Development Course for Teachers of English at the EFLU Campus, here, she said that the Ministry of External Affairs is promoting the international training programmes for the benefit of the participants from the global south and other developed countries.

“The Government of India is funding generously to promote the global level training programme for the benefit of the participants from across the globe under its flagship programme titled Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC). We have also established a total of 20 Centres of Excellence across the globe,” the senior functionary of the MEA added.

Abhilasha Joshi listed out a host of other initiatives of the MEA as part of its global outreach through training and support.

Speaking on the occasion, EFLU Vice Chancellor Prof. E. Suresh Kumar said that the EFLU’s training programmes under the ITEC in collaboration with the MEA are aimed at achieving the ‘global intelligibility’ by the participants.

He said that as envisioned by the National Education Policy 2020, the university is striving its best to prepare the global citizens with a futuristic vision.

The VC appreciated the services of the faculty in offering high quality, practical, and skill-based training to the international participants.

A total of 95 participants, representing around 20 countries from across the globe are taking part in the Proficiency-cum-Professional Development Course for the teachers of English being held from October 16 to November 10 at the EFLU.

Senior academic administrators, faculty, and the participants of the course were present at the inaugural.