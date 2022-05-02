More Than 1 Lakh Student Are Going To Appear In Public Examination In Coimbatore

From May 5 to May 31, a total of 1,13,877 students in Class 10, 11, and 12 will sit for public examinations in Coimbatore for the present academic year. A district educational officer stated on condition of anonymity that around 500 differently-abled children will write the examination this year in the Coimbatore district. They have assigned over 250 scribes to help people to write examinations across the district. Also, a special facility will be provided to nearly 100 students who are diagnosed with autism and dyslexia. Those students will be offered an extra hour of instruction.



The district education department was responsible for 98 percent of the examination work. There have been up to ten nodal centers for question papers established with police protection. In addition, 22 route officers have been assigned to distribute question papers from nodal centers to examination centers. In addition, more than 250 flying squads have been established to inspect students during the examination. Similarly, for exam duties, they have picked around 1,800 hall supervisors. He stated that 119 test centers for Class 11, 12, and 153 examination centers for Class 10 in the district, preparations such as cleaning the classrooms and desk allocation have been completed.

Meanwhile, around41,811 ordinary students from 545 schools will take the Class 10 exam, 37,033 will take the Class 11 exam, and 35,033 will take the Class 12 exam. He added that almost 1,700 private students will write the Class 10 exam and 800 private candidates will attempt for Class 12 exam.