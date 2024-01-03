Live
- Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi inspects Praja Palana centre
- AP CM YS Jagan to meet BRS chief KCR in Hyd
- Arrest of Karsevaks is a Law and Order Issue, Not Vendetta Politics: DCM D K Shivakumar
- PM Modi receives warm welcome from BJP leaders including Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy in Trichy
- Population control, too, will help mitigate climate change
- Dropshipping as a side hustle but not all rosy
- K’taka: BJP, Congress begin political slugfest once again
- Mahbubnagar: Anirudh Reddy declines police escort
- SP unveils The Hans India calendar
- Nalgonda: People encouraged to participate in ‘Praja Palana’
Just In
NACS invites applications for courses
Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cyber Security invites online applications for admission into the Govt. of India Certified Cyber Security Courses...
Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cyber Security invites online applications for admission into the Govt. of India Certified Cyber Security Courses Online Training. Interested Inter, Degree, Diploma, Engineering, and PG candidates can apply online from all over Telangana State for the respective courses for Admission.
Courses offered are: Cyber Security Officer, PG Diploma in Cyber Security Management & Ethical Hacking, Master Program in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, Certificate in Cyber Security, Certificate in Cyber Law. Duration of the Courses is three months to one year.
National Academy of Cyber Security offers a 50% fee subsidy in the form of concession in the course fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority, PH, Women candidates, Ex-Serviceman and their children under Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Program. After completion of the course, a Govt. of India Certificate will be issued.