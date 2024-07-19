NEET PG 2024: Exam dates, preparation tips and important announcements

The NEET PG 2024 exam has been rescheduled to August 11, 2024, and will be conducted in two shifts. Candidates can expect their admit cards to be available on August 8, 2024. The exam city selection window is open from July 19 to 22, 2024, and candidates can check their allotted exam city on July 29, 2024.

Effective Preparation Tips for NEET PG 2024

Preparing for the NEET PG 2024 exam requires a thorough and strategic approach.

Understand the Exam Pattern and Syllabus: The NEET PG exam features 200 multiple-choice questions, to be completed in 3 hours and 30 minutes. The syllabus includes pre-clinical, para-clinical, and clinical subjects from the MBBS curriculum. Familiarize yourself with the detailed syllabus and exam pattern to focus your study efforts effectively.

Create a Study Schedule: Develop a realistic and structured timetable. Assign specific time slots to each subject and adhere to your schedule diligently. Focus more on weaker areas while maintaining strengths in others. Incorporate regular revision sessions to reinforce your learning and ensure consistent progress.

Use Quality Study Material: Choose standard textbooks and reliable reference materials. Recommended books include "Review of Medical Microbiology and Immunology" by Warren Levinson and "Pathology Quick Review and MCQs" by Harsh Mohan. Supplement your study with previous years’ question papers and credible online resources for additional practice.

Take Mock Tests: Regular practice with mock tests is essential. These tests help you get accustomed to the exam format and improve time management skills. Analyze your performance to identify and address weak areas. Full-length mock tests simulate the actual exam environment, helping reduce anxiety on the exam day.

Effective Revision Techniques: Create concise notes for quick revisions. Regularly revisit these notes and key concepts to solidify your understanding. Summarize chapters, use flashcards, and participate in group studies to enhance retention. Effective revision strategies are crucial for consolidating your knowledge.

Stay Updated with Current Affairs: Occasionally, recent advancements in medical science are included in the exam. Stay informed about the latest developments by reading medical journals, attending webinars, and participating in relevant discussions.

Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle: A balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep are vital for optimal cognitive function and stress management. Avoid burnout by taking regular breaks and practicing mindfulness or relaxation techniques.

Seek Guidance: Join coaching classes or online forums to clarify doubts and gain insights from peers and mentors. Group studies can also provide diverse perspectives and enhance learning.

Important Announcements

Internship Completion: Candidates must complete their one-year internship on or before August 15, 2024, to be eligible for the exam.

New Admit Cards: Fresh admit cards will be issued to all registered candidates before the exam. Make sure to download and check all details on your admit card when it is released on the official website nbe.edu.in