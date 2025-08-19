  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

NEET PG 2025 Results Declared: Check Cut-Offs & Score Online at natboard.edu.in

IGNOU June 2025 TEE Result: Check Date, Time & How to Download at ignou.ac.in
x

IGNOU June 2025 TEE Result: Check Date, Time & How to Download at ignou.ac.in

Highlights

NEET PG 2025 results are out. Check your score, qualifying cut-offs for General, OBC, SC/ST & PwBD categories. NBEMS will not re-evaluate answer sheets.


The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the NEET PG 2025 results. Candidates can check their scores online at https://natboard.edu.in) NBEMS will not re-evaluate or re-check answer sheet*, so verify your result carefully.

NEET PG 2025 Qualifying Cut-Offs:

General & EWS: 50th percentile – minimum 276/800

General PwBD: 45th percentile – minimum 255/800

SC, ST, OBC (including PwBD): 40th percentile – minimum 235/800

Cut-offs in 2024 were similar, while 2023 saw lower thresholds, with some categories even at 0 percentile.

These cut-offs determine eligibility for MD/MS, DNB, DrNB, and diploma courses in 2025. The exact cut-off depends on exam difficulty, number of candidates, and seats available across India.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick