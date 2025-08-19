NEET PG 2025 Results Declared: Check Cut-Offs & Score Online at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the NEET PG 2025 results. Candidates can check their scores online at https://natboard.edu.in) NBEMS will not re-evaluate or re-check answer sheet*, so verify your result carefully.

NEET PG 2025 Qualifying Cut-Offs:

General & EWS: 50th percentile – minimum 276/800

General PwBD: 45th percentile – minimum 255/800

SC, ST, OBC (including PwBD): 40th percentile – minimum 235/800

Cut-offs in 2024 were similar, while 2023 saw lower thresholds, with some categories even at 0 percentile.

These cut-offs determine eligibility for MD/MS, DNB, DrNB, and diploma courses in 2025. The exact cut-off depends on exam difficulty, number of candidates, and seats available across India.







