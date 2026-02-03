NEET UG 2026 Registration Date Expected Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the official notification for NEET UG 2026 in the coming days, raising anticipation among lakhs of medical aspirants across the country. While the NTA has not yet confirmed an exact date, trends from previous years suggest that the NEET UG 2026 registration process may begin in early February.

Once released, the notification will include crucial details such as the application schedule, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, fee structure, and important instructions. Education experts indicate that the online application form is likely to be activated on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in — soon after the notification is published.

As per past timelines, the registration window is expected to remain open until March 2026, providing candidates sufficient time to complete the application process. Applicants will need to upload scanned copies of photographs, signatures, identity proof, and relevant category certificates, if applicable. The NTA may also provide a correction window later to allow candidates to rectify errors in their forms.

Regarding the examination schedule, NEET UG 2026 is tentatively expected to be conducted in early May 2026, most likely in the first week of the month. The exam will continue to be held in offline (pen-and-paper) mode across multiple centres in India and abroad. Admit cards are expected to be released in late April, followed by the declaration of results in June 2026.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official NEET website for real-time updates and avoid relying on unverified information. With the registration announcement approaching, aspirants are encouraged to keep all required documents ready and stay focused on their preparation.

The official notification from NTA will bring clarity on all dates and procedures related to NEET UG 2026, making the coming days crucial for medical entrance hopefuls.